Historic storm drops more than 2 feet on U.P., making May snowiest on record

For most of Michigan, the month of May brings flowers and not snow showers. Marquette and other parts of the Upper Peninsular may be the historic exception, receiving more than two feet of heavy, wet snow over the course of a two-day storm this week.

Around 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at the Marquette office of the National Weather Service. A record-setting 26.2 inches fell between May 1 and 2, making it the snowiest May on record according to local meteorologist Don Rolfson.

Roughly 19.8 inches of snowfall came on Monday, the largest snowfall recorded in a calendar day for the month of May in over 50 years, Rolfson said. Other areas across the north and central Upper Peninsula also got a lot of snow. Herman Township in Baraga County received 52 inches between April 29 and May 2.

While it isn't unusual for Marquette to get some May flurries, a storm of this scale is abnormal, Rolfson said.

"It's late spring now so, it's gotta just be a really unusual situation to get snowfall like this," Rolfson said. "Everything kind of came together, it was just old enough to have that happen."

The snow was very wet, making it heavy, slushy and difficult to move off of the roads, he said. Around 13 inches remained on the ground at the Marquette NWS station Thursday morning.

The May storm might wrap up the snow season, which totals 265.1 inches at the Marquette NWS station, 69.4 inches above normal, Rolfson said.

Rain fell with the snow earlier this week and combined with snowmelt to leave 5.77 inches of liquid in Marquette, he said. Water levels in rivers and creeks are rising and portions of Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Gogebic, Keweenaw, Northern Houghton, Ontonagon and Houghton counties are under a flood watch until Friday morning, according to the weather service.

"There's still plenty of water in the snow that melts and the rivers are running high so as the snow melts, there'll be some risk of additional river flooding," Rolfson said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com