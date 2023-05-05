2 Detroit men charged with trafficking fentanyl into Chicago Midway International Airport

Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with trafficking fentanyl into Chicago Midway International Airport, federal officials said.

Jamire Holingshed, 26, and Robert Lewis, 24, were charged with manufacture-delivery of more than 900 grams of fentanyl by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a statement from Sheila G. Lyons, special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago field division.

A federal investigation uncovered intelligence that Holingshed and Lewis, both of whom had previously traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago possessing illicit narcotics, planned on flying the same route on May 2, according to the release.

On May 2, several DEA officers intercepted luggage belonging to Holingshed and Lewis at Chicago Midway International Airport, federal officials said.

Additional law enforcement personnel intercepted Lewis and Holingshed upon arrival at the airport baggage claim area. Both granted a consensual search of their luggage.

The defendants had each checked one suitcase containing 10 kilograms of fentanyl, police allege.

Associate Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad set bail for each defendant at $1,555,500.

The case was investigated by the DEA Chicago Field Division, with help from the Chicago Police Department, Bartlett Police Department, Amtrak Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

jchambers@detroitnews.com