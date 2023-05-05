Father of 8-month-old Olisa Williams, who vanished in 1982, to stand trial on murder charge

The father of a baby who went missing in 1982 has been bound over for trial in her death, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

Isiah Williams, 76, of Chicago had been charged with open murder in 2021 after Ann Arbor police requested that Nessel's office review the case. He was sent to trial after a lengthy extradition process, her office said.

He is accused of taking 8-month-old Olisa Williams from her mother during a fight on April 29, 1982, in Ohio, where Williams and Denise Frazier-Daniel had been living.

Authorities allege Williams transported the girl to Michigan, where she was last seen alive that summer in his custody, Nessel's office said in a statement. Ann Arbor investigators had reports of the child twice being spotted with Williams.

Olisa was never found and is presumed dead, according to the release.

“The disappearance of Olisa Williams is a tragedy in so many ways, but I am proud of our department’s commitment to seek justice in cold case homicides and deliver difficult charges despite intervening decades,” Nessel said Thursday. “I am grateful for the work of multiple law enforcement units over the last several decades that ultimately lead to these charges after forty years, and for the determination of Olisa’s mother who has never given up her pursuit of justice for her daughter.”

Williams faced a preliminary exam this week before Judge J. Cedric Simpson in 14A-1 District Court and is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. May 17 in Washtenaw County Circuit Court, according to the release.