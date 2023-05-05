School bus driver in Howell fired after confessing to drinking at work

A bus driver for Howell Public Schools students has been fired after admitting to drinking on the job, officials said.

Her dismissal stems from an incident that happened April 28, the district and the Livingston Educational Service Agency said in a letter sent to parents.

The letter also said the agency, an intermediate school district that provides specialized education and support services for students at county schools, employed the driver. The agency terminated the driver's employment, it said.

According to officials, the driver appeared to have a medical problem while on her bus at Voyager Elementary in Howell. A substitute driver was called to take over for the driver, who was given medical care.

Agency officials conducted an investigation into the incident. It said other bus drivers at Voyager Elementary reported they noticed the driver at the center of the probe was behaving strangely, which is why a substitute driver was summoned.

They said the bus driver admitted to officials that she consumed alcohol after picking up and dropping off high school and middle school students on Friday and before she started her elementary school route.

"We are very thankful for the actions of the other bus drivers who saw something that did not meet with their expectations for professional conduct and acted on their observations," Michael Hubert, Livingston ESA's superintendent, and Erin MacGregor, Howell Public Schools's superintendent, said in a letter to parents. "This situation serves as a good reminder that choosing to say something when you believe someone needs help is the right thing to do."

The letter also said the incident will be reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Administration Clearinghouse, a database of violations of the U.S. Department of Transportation's controlled substance drug and alcohol testing program for commercial driver’s license holders.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez