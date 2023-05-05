Man accused of punching woman in face, breaking her jaw in Ann Arbor arrested

A Washtenaw County man has been arrested for allegedly punching a random woman in the face and breaking her jaw last month while she walked across an Ann Arbor street, officials said.

The alleged assault happened at about 3 p.m. on April 22, 2023, in the area of Catherine and North Main streets, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti woman was walking southbound across Catherine at North Main Street when a man punched her in the face.

Officers responded and spoke to the woman who told them she did not know her attacker.

Medics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for a fractured jaw.

Police found the assault was captured on video by nearby security cameras. During their investigation, detectives developed a suspect in the attack, a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man.

Officials said Friday that the suspect was arrested late Thursday. They said police will submit their findings to the county prosecutor's office to determine charges against him.

