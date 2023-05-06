Suspect in 1988 murder of Three Rivers woman found dead in jail cell

Detroit News

South Carolina police are investigating the death of a suspect in the 1988 murder of a Three Rivers woman.

Three Rivers Police Chief R. Scott Boling said in a Facebook post Saturday that his department had been notified that Robert Odell Waters was found dead in his jail cell in the Beaufort County Detention Center in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death and Three Rivers police said it is waiting for the results from the coroner's office, Boling said.

Waters was accused of the 1988 murder of then 19-year-old Cathy Swartz, who was beaten, stabbed and strangled in her apartment while her 9-month-old daughter, Courtney, was in the next room, police said.

Last year, Three Rivers police made solving the cold case one of its top priorities. Analysts were able to use forensic genetic genealogy to narrow investigators' suspect pool to a single family.

Three Rivers is about 20 miles south of Kalamazoo and near the Michigan-Indiana border.