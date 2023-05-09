Body of missing St. Clair Co. woman found in Huron National Forest

The body of a missing 77-year-old St. Clair County woman who'd been missing since last week was located on Sunday in a national forest in Oscoda County.

Karen Adams, who family members say had dementia, had been missing since Wednesday. Her body was found by law enforcement around 1 p.m. in the Huron National Forest in Oscoda County, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Adams was last seen at a family member's home on Schmallers Road in Loud Township on Wednesday. She left the residence in a silver 2018 Chevrolet Cruze around 1:40 p.m.

Adams' family reported that she was missing and the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office began a search on Wednesday, according to the DNR. Her car was found stuck on a snowmobile trail in the Huron National Forest by a group of off-road vehicle riders on Saturday around 12 p.m.

The riders reported the vehicle and Michigan Conservation Officer Casey Pullum and two Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene which was located north of the Deyarmond Valley Road and Union Corners Road intersection, according to the DNR.

Law enforcement did not initially locate Adams near her vehicle and began a larger search with Michigan State Police Canine Units and a helicopter. The search was coordinated by the DNR Law Enforcement Division and continued into Saturday night and Sunday morning. A ground search crew found Adams' body less than a mile from her car, the DNR said in the news release.

Adams' cause of death has not been confirmed but exposure to the elements is suspected, with no foul play, according to the DNR.

One day after Adams was found, a missing 8-year-old boy was located alive and well in the Upper Peninsula's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Nante Niemi, of Wisconsin, had been missing since Saturday afternoon and was found by a volunteer Monday.

