EMU grad among victims killed in Texas mall shooting

An Eastern Michigan University graduate working as a civil engineer in the Dallas area was among the victims killed by a gunman at a mall in Texas over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, was one of eight people killed Saturday in the shooting at a mall outside of Dallas. Other victims who were slain include two elementary-age sisters, a couple and their child, and a security guard who worked at the mall.

"We were deeply saddened to learn this morning that an Eastern Michigan University graduate, Aishwarya Thatikonda, was among those killed," the school said in a Monday statement. "As the nation has to once again grapple with a senseless act of gun violence, we share our condolences with Aishwarya's family and friends. She will forever be remembered as a strong Eastern Michigan University Eagle."

Thatikonda was from India and had a graduate degree in construction management. She worked as a civil engineer at the Dallas-area firm Perfect General Contractors. EMU officials said she graduated from the university in December 2020.

She was “always prepared to give her very best,” company founder Srinivas Chaluvadi said via email.

He said her parents live in Hyderabad, India, where her father is a judge.

“She came to the United States with a dream to make a career, build a family, own a home and live forever in Dallas,” Chaluvadi said.

Chaluvadi said Thatikonda would have turned 27 next week and she had become like family: “She attended birthday parties at my home, we celebrated festivals together and we had family dinners.”

Ashok Kolla, treasurer of the Telugu Association of North America, told The Dallas Morning News that he didn't know Thatikonda but the association often helps families and he is working to send her body back home.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, which ended when police killed the suspected gunman – 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

The Associated Press contributed.