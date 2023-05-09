MSU announces members of presidential search panel, including Izzo

Michigan State University on Tuesday announced a 29-member committee that will conduct a search for the university's next president, its second search for a leader in less than five years.

The national search for MSU's 22nd president will have a goal of finding a permanent president by Thanksgiving, if not sooner. The search committee includes a cross section of the university community, including men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, and other representatives including a state lawmaker and a Detroit water official that the university said it hopes will "add diverse and well-rounded perspectives."

First-year Board of Trustees member Dennis Denno will chair the search committee and will be joined by trustees Brianna Scott, who will serve as vice chair, and Renee Knake Jefferson and Dan Kelly.

“The full search committee is reflective of the diverse voices and perspectives of those who care about Michigan State University,” Denno said in a statement. “Our commitment from the onset has been to ensure an inclusive process that leads us to a top candidate for the university’s 22nd president.”

The committee includes faculty members, including College of Nursing Dean Leigh Small; Christopher Long, dean of the College of Arts and Letters and the Honors College; and Karen Kelly-Blake, chairperson of the Faculty Senate. Student representatives include Emily Hoyumpa, president, Associated Students of Michigan State University, and Hannah Jeffery, president of the Council of Graduate Students.

Other members of the committee include State Rep. Cynthia Neeley, D-Flint; Sid Bogan, chief of security and safety for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department; AFSCME Local 1585 President Shawn Starr; Marty Vanderploeg, nonexecutive chairperson of Workiva Inc.; and Sean Welsh, executive vice president/regional president of PNC Bank.

The search committee is charged with assembling the qualities it is seeking in MSU’s next president and providing feedback on the position description. Committee members will help screen and interview applicants before advancing an unspecified number of qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees for consideration, according to a university release.

In April, MSU announced that it had hired executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to assist the university in the search. and seven listening sessions were held in the MSU community.

MSU has struggled with its leaders since January 2018, when former President Lou Anna Simon resigned amid the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Former Interim President John Engler, the former three-term governor of Michigan, stepped down in 2019 after making comments about the Nassar victims, saying some were "enjoying" being in the spotlight.

In October, former President Samuel Stanley resigned before his contract ended, citing he had "lost confidence" in the Board of Trustees. A few months earlier, the board had asked Stanley to depart due to Title IX issues.

MSU is currently being lead by Interim President Teresa Woodruff.

