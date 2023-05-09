U.P. paper mill tied to fungal outbreak to reopen

The Detroit News

The Upper Peninsula paper mill linked to a rare fungal infection that left one worker dead and affected more than hundred others has moved toward reopening, officials said.

The Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill "initiated resumption of operations" as of Monday following a deep cleaning, the company said in a statement.

"To date, no Blastomyces spores have been found within the mill. The health and safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority and we are focused on ensuring a safe return to the mill. We continue to work closely with and follow the recommendations of local, state, and federal health experts as they continue to investigate this dynamic situation."

Other details were not released Tuesday.

The Escanaba mill is owned by Billerud, a Swedish paper and packaging company.

Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties, the local health department, was notified that several employees at the mill were sick with atypical pneumonia on Feb. 28.

On Friday, the department confirmed 115 cases of blastomycosis associated with employees, contractors or visitors at the mill.

Fourteen people have been hospitalized and the worker who died was a contractor, the local health department said.

"Due to the lengthy incubation time ... it is likely all cases had an exposure prior to the mill idling operations," the department said Friday. "This incubation period can range from 21 to 90 days."

Blastomycosis symptoms include fever, cough, night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss, chest pain, fatigue and skin lesions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People become infected when they breathe in microscopic fungal spores. Severe blastomycosis can spread from the lungs to the bones, joints and central nervous system.

The fungus lives in soil and decomposing matter such as wood and leaves, and is particularly prevalent in the Great Lakes, according to the CDC. The U.P. is known as a risk area for infection, the local health department said.

Infections are rare and most people who breathe in Blastomyces spores don't get sick, the CDC said.

An average of 26 cases had been reported in Michigan for the past five years, according to Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties.

Billerud worked with union leadership, mill employees, the local health department, an industrial hygienist, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the CDC to investigate the outbreak.

The source of the infection has not been identified.