Grand Rapids district bans backpacks after 3rd grader brings loaded gun to school

Grand Rapids Public Schools officials announced Wednesday they have banned backpacks after the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student during the academic year.

A loaded gun was found in a third grader's backpack at Stocking Elementary School after a classmate alerted staff, the district said in a statement.

"It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today," said Michael Thomasma, the school's principal, in a letter to parents. "Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation."

Staff and the district public safety team took immediate action, the district said. Grand Rapids police responded and seized the weapon.

"The student involved is no longer at the school and this matter is being addressed according to district policy and the law," the district said in a statement.

In his letter Wednesday, Thomasma urged parents who own firearms to securely lock the weapons and keep them away from children.

"As responsible adults, we must be the first line of defense in protecting our young people," the principal said. "I implore you to pay close attention to what your scholars bring with them when they leave your homes."

In three of the four incidents during the 2022-23 academic year in which officials found guns at schools, the weapons were in backpacks, according to the district.

Larry Johnson, the district's chief of staff and public safety executive director, said in a statement it was the most real guns confiscated in a single school year.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure our scholars are safe, and these incidents are forcing us to do more. For our scholars to learn, they must feel safe and it is our job to protect them to the best of our abilities,” he said. “We need the issue of guns in the hands of children to garner the support of every person who cares about children in this community.”

"This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said. “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly changing world.”

District leaders also are exploring changes in school safety, representatives said Wednesday.

The district announced last week a community safety forum was scheduled for May 20 at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Ave. NE.