How searchers found missing 8-year-old boy in U.P.'s Porcupine Mountains

When 8-year-old Nante Niemi went missing from his family's campsite in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Saturday afternoon, it triggered a search and rescue effort that included dozens of law enforcement agencies and around 300 professional searchers covering more than 4,000 acres.

Niemi was found Monday afternoon but the quest to find him was the first park search to last more than 24 hours in decades, said park manager Michael Knack.

While the park typically conducts between 30 and 70 search and rescue operations every year, whenever it is a child or medical emergency they try and use additional resources such as a canine unit and helicopter, Knack said. The park also sees around two fatalities each year, although these are typically a result of medical emergencies rather than lost people, Knack said.

Niemi's family was camping and fishing in the park, which consists of 60,000 acres of designated wilderness in the Upper Peninsula. He went to collect firewood and got separated from the adults in his group, walking several miles away, out of sight and earshot from them, Knack said.

The family searched for the boy for several hours before they got cellphone service and could report him missing to the park later on Saturday, Knack said. Park rangers and partner agencies immediately set up a command center at the last point of contact, Knack said.

"We treat the point last seen like the hub of a wheel and have everybody come in, like the spokes," Knack said. "The most direct routes from trails are most likely places the missing person might be whenever possible."

About 90% of the park is inaccessible via motorized vehicle so ground searches must be done on foot, Knack said. Searchers spread out and walked in straight parallel lines off of the trails looking for Niemi under logs and in ravines and looking for footprints.

Niemi finally was found Monday afternoon about three miles from his family's campsite, although he had walked a lot for the first two days he was missing.

"The searchers were finding bootprints in a fairly large area pointing in a variety of directions," Knack said. So we were... chasing a moving target for two days and apparently on Monday he finally kind of sat down and stopped moving and that's when the search team that found it caught up to him."

Some family and friends were allowed to go out with the search parties and Niemi was found by a volunteer.

Knack said that Niemi had some knowledge of the wilderness and knew not to eat anything that could be poisonous or drink water from creeks.

"He tried to eat some fresh snow that he found," Knack said. "I was told both nights he hunkered down under a log and kind of made a debris shelter in a way of covering himself with sticks and leaves for some extra insulation."

Hikers and campers often get lost when they rely on their phone for a map and lose service or power, Knack said. The best thing to do when lost is to stay in place and always pack essentials such as a flashlight, paper map, compass, food, water and fire-starting materials, Knack said. Reporting a missing member of your party immediately is also key.

"It's always a race against the clock," Knack said. "The sooner we can get out there, especially during daylight hours, the better."

