Monroe school district official accused of seeking teens for sex

An official at a Monroe County school district has been charged in connection with allegedly seeking teens for sex, investigators announced Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violent Internet & Predator Exploitation Response) Task Force was conducting a human trafficking prevention operation Tuesday when Keith Allen Williams allegedly "solicited a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts," representatives said in a statement.

Authorities learned the 30-year-old was the chief financial officer for Jefferson Schools, according to the release.

Another man, identified as Domanique Raji Berry, 33, of Toledo, also asked an undercover officer posing online as a teen for sex, the Sheriff's Office said.

Williams and Berry were arrested and held in the Monroe County Jail.

They each were charged with four felony counts, including child abusive commercial activity and accosting children for immoral purposes, First District Court records show.

The pair faced a hearing Wednesday in front of First District Court Judge Amanda Eicher.

Bond was set at $500,000.

Jefferson Schools officials learned about Williams' arrest on Wednesday, investigators said.

"The employee will be placed on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave pending further investigation into this off-duty conduct," Superintendent Nelson A. Henry said in a statement. "Moreover, the district will work cooperatively with law enforcement agencies and take all necessary steps to ensure that the school environment is not disrupted during this time."

Williams faces a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. May 23. Another hearing follows at 1 p.m. May 30.

Berry's probable cause conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 17.