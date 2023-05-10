More than 120K Michiganians defrauded by TurboTax to receive settlement checks

TurboTax customers in Michigan who were led to believe they had to pay for certain services they could've gotten for free will begin receiving checks from a $141 million settlement this month, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

More than 122,000 Michigan residents will receive checks as part of a multi-state settlement that affects roughly 4.4 million customers nationwide.

Michigan is slated to receive over $3.5 million for affected consumers, who were "tricked" by Turbo Tax's owner Intuit into paying to file federal tax returns, Nessel said in the news release on Tuesday. They will be contacted by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, and checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“Intuit defrauded hard-working taxpayers for no other purpose than to increase its company’s profits,” Nessel said in a statement. “This settlement should be a warning to all corporations that mislead the public that they will be held accountable for their deception and their professional reputation is likely to suffer.”

The settlement with Intuit was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James along with the attorneys general of Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington last May. Fifty states and the District of Columbia have signed the agreement now.

Michiganians who were eligible to file their federal tax returns for free through the IRS Free File Program but paid through TurboTax in 2016, 2017 and 2018 are eligible for payment.

Consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30 each but the specific amount depends on the number of tax years they qualify for, Nessel said in the news release.

