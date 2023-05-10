Police seek tips on fugitive W. Mich. man, 43

Police in western Michigan are looking for a man who failed to appear in court to be sentenced on drug charges, officials said.

Billy Joe Miel, 43, of Blue Lake Township, was scheduled to be sentenced last week in Muskegon County Circuit Court in Muskegon but didn't show up for his hearing, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Miel pleaded guilty in January to a charge of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, according to officials. They said the charges stem from his arrest in May 2022.

Police said he is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and bald. He has multiple tattoos, one behind his left ear.

Anyone with information about Miel's whereabouts should call the West Michigan Enforcement Team at (231) 722-7463 or log on to www.silentobservermuskegon.com to submit an anonymous tip.

