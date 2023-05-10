Purse snatching suspect, 18, arrested with loaded gun on Ann Arbor bus

An 18-year-old man accused of stealing a woman's purse in downtown Ann Arbor was arrested on a bus with a loaded gun Monday.

Jeremiah Facen was charged in 14A-1 District Court Tuesday with larceny from a person, a 10-year felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device, each a four-year felony, police said.

A judge set his bond at $2,500.

Police said officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to the area of East Washington Street and South Fourth Avenue for a report of a strong-arm robbery. They arrived and learned an Ohio woman, 54, was walking on East Washington when a man approached her, grabbed her purse and ran.

The woman was not injured and told officers she did not know the suspect, according to authorities.

Investigators were alerted when a person used the victim's credit cards at several businesses in downtown Ann Arbor, they said. Detectives reviewed footage captured by some of the businesses' security cameras and identified a suspect who used the cards.

Police later were informed that a person matching the description of the suspect was on a bus stopped at the Ann Arbor Transit Authority headquarters on South Industrial Highway.

Officers went to the location, got on the bus and found a man matching the suspect's description.

Police said they arrested the man and found the victim's purse on him as well as several purchases made with her credit cards. They also found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine in a bag he was carrying, authorities said.

