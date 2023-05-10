Unseasonably warm temperatures forecast heading into Mother's Day weekend

After a turbulent spring, get ready for some warm weather.

Temperatures will soar into the high 70s and possibly reach 80 degrees in some parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. They'll continue to rise this week with Thursday being the warmest and most likely to hit 80 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee.

"The normal value for today is in the upper 60s so, we're running generally about 10 degrees above normal," Lee said. "(Thursday) looks like the best bet to see 80-degree temperatures and upper 70s for most of the Metro (Detroit) region."

Heading into Mother's Day weekend temperatures on Friday and Saturday will remain solidly in the mid-70s, Lee said. Metro Detroit should see a cool down with high temperatures trending towards the upper-60s, closer to the seasonal normal, he added.

Precipitation will hold off Wednesday and Thursday with chances for rain and thunderstorms increasing Friday, Lee said. Saturday looks relatively dry although there is potential for scattered showers on Sunday.

