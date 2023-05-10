WB I-94 at Wagner Rd. in Ann Arbor closed due to crash between car, semi-truck

A crash between a car and a semi-truck has closed westbound Interstate 94 at Wagner Road in Ann Arbor, state police said.

The freeway is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

According to a preliminary investigation, a car cut off a semi that was hauling steel coils. State police said the semi-tractor and its trailer separated. The trailer stuck a bridge and the semi overturned, they said.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

