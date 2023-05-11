Former Michigan ICE agent sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Michigan accused of sexually assaulting two girls decades ago has been sentenced to 5-15 years in prison, officials said.

Kevin Taylor, 49, was sentenced on Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said in a statement.

The resident of Riley in St. Clair County must also register as a sex offender, according to the release.

In March, he pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in a deal for the sentence.

The case against Taylor arose from an investigation by the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility after reports of the sex assaults emerged, Nessel's office said.

Taylor pleaded to assaulting two relatives between 1989 and 1994, when he would have been between 16 and 21 years old, according to the release.

His victims spanned the ages of 4-9 during those years, authorities reported.

“My office will continue to pursue justice for survivors even when decades have passed,” Nessel said. “This result would not have been possible without the collaborative work of the Criminal Trials and Appeals Division of my office, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, and the courage of Taylor’s victims to come forward after all these years against a predator in a position of power.”