Fugitive arrested after attacking official, leading chase through Monroe County

A 55-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase through Monroe County and attacking a state corrections worker, sheriff's officials announced Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan State Police were seeking the Monroe resident Wednesday for absconding from parole, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He had previously been convicted of armed robbery.

The man allegedly assaulted a corrections department employee then rammed a vehicle, according to the release.

Sheriff's deputies joined the chase around 8:40 p.m. as a state trooper in an unmarked car followed the driver and provided updates. A deputy tried to stop him near N. Dixie Highway and Hurd Road but he fled through neighborhoods in Frenchtown Township and into Monroe, investigators said.

Monroe police deployed stop sticks near Eighth and Harrison to puncture the man's tires. He drove on to the 15000 block of S. Dixie Highway in Monroe Township before jumping out and running off, according to the release.

Deputies eventually caught up with the man and arrested him.

His name has not been released pending an arraignment through 1st District Court in Monroe.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7738.