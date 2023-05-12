Alpena Co. girl fought off kidnapper, brother shot him with slingshot, police say

An eight-year-old Alpena County girl fought off her would-be kidnapper Wednesday and her older brother shot the suspect with a slingshot, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers with the Alpena Post were called Wednesday to a home in Alpena Township for a report of an attempted child abduction, they said.

According to their preliminary investigation, a seven-year-old girl was hunting for mushrooms in her home's backyard when an unknown man came out of the woods and tried to kidnap her. The man held the girl's mouth shut and a struggle ensued. The girl managed to break free, officials said.

Her 13-year-old brother saw the incident in the backyard and shot the suspect in the head and chest with a slingshot, police said.

After police broadcast a description of the suspect, one of the girl's family members saw a man who matched it running from the area.

Troopers canvassed the area and found the suspect hiding at a nearby gas station, officials said.

After he was arrested, police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old from Alpena. Investigator said the suspect displayed signs of injuries on his head and chest where he was struck by slingshot projectiles.

During questioning, the suspect told police he planned to severely beat the girl. Police took the suspect to the Alpena County Jail to await charges.

On Thursday, the suspect was arraigned in 88th District Court on charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder and assault and battery. A judge set his bond at $150,000 and scheduled his next court date for Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is being charged as an adult but they are not releasing his identity at this time.

