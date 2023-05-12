Michigan State hires new leader for Title IX office

Michigan State University has hired a permanent leader to head its Title IX office, after being without one for more than a year and a half.

Laura Rugless, associate vice president for the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX at Cornell University, a private Ivy League university in upstate New York, will assume the role of MSU's vice president for civil rights and Title IX education and compliance, effective July 1.

Rugless, an Army veteran, has spent much of her career in public service, with more than 15 years in higher education and state and federal compliance work, university officials said this week. She previously served as Cornell University's Title IX coordinator and as the executive director of equity and access services and Title IX coordinator at Virginia Commonwealth University, a public research university in Richmond, Virginia.

"This role is a key leadership position in our collective focus to create a safer, more welcoming and respectful university community for current and future Spartans," said MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff. "Laura has spent her career advancing equity, civil rights and sexual violence prevention efforts, and her decades of experience in these areas will further our strategic goals. I am excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to her successfully guiding our strategies and bringing a fresh review and perspective to our efforts in preventing and responding to discrimination and sexual violence and misconduct."

Rugless said she was "humbled and excited" to lead the dedicated team and work alongside campus partners "as we do this important work together.”

"MSU's determination and continuous improvement to deliver on its civil rights and Title IX commitments drew me to this exceptional opportunity," Rugless said.

Members of the search committee hailed Rugless as the best leader to lead the office at MSU, which has grappled with sexual misconduct issues for nearly seven years, beginning in 2016 with the now-incarcerated Larry Nassar. More recently, MSU grappled with reporting review of sexual misconduct complaints to the state that prompted concerns among the Board of Trustees, lead to an outside investigation and asking former President Samuel Stanley to consider leaving his post early.

"Laura Rugless is an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience in civil rights and Title IX compliance, having overseen these efforts both within and beyond higher education," said Jabbar Bennett, MSU Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer and co-chair of the search committee. "I look forward to working with Laura and am confident that she will leverage other institutional partners and existing resources to help ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the Spartan community."

Andrea Munford, deputy chief of MSU Public Safety who also served as co-chair of the search committee, added that Rugless "is a thoughtful leader with a people-centered approach to her work."

"In her discussions with the committee, she keenly understood the needs of our community for a supportive structure and approach to create a safer and more respectful environment for Spartans," Munford said. "And she understood the impact this work can have on all individuals involved. I look forward to working with her and seeing the continued progress of the office."

Rugless will earn $300,000 annually, according to university spokesman Dan Olsen.

In October 2021, Stanley cited a "personnel issue" in explaining why he replaced Tanya Jachimiak, MSU's Title IX coordinator.

Two interim leaders have served since, including Sarah Harebo of Grand River Solutions, who currently serves as the interim associate vice president for the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX since December 2022 and will continue to serve in this role until Rugless starts with us in July, university spokesman Dan Olsen said. Prior to that, Karey Krohnfeldt from Grand River Solutions served as the interim associate vice president, a role she held for about a year.

The role has since been elevated from an associate vice president to a vice president position.

The search for a new VP of the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education began in September 2022 and was briefly paused between October and November of last year due to the presidential transition, Olsen said. MSU resumed active recruitment from December 2022 to February 2023 and had on-campus visits with finalists in April.

Rugless's appointment is subject to board approval at its June 16 meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

