Northern Mich. man faces terrorism, hate crime charges for threatening 911 calls

A northern Michigan man is facing hate crime and terrorism charges in connection to a series of threatening phone calls made to the Montmorency County 911 dispatch.

Gregory Simms, 37, of Atlanta, Michigan, a small community in Montmorency County, was arraigned Friday on malicious use and threat of terrorism charges in the 88-2 District Court in Atlanta, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.

Simms is accused of calling the Montmorency County 911 dispatch and making threats over the phone while a warrant for his arrest was out in Saginaw County, officials said. He allegedly made three calls and identified himself in two of them.

During the calls Simms allegedly said he would send the "pigs" who tried to arrest him "back in body bags," Nessel said in the news release.

Simms' bond was set at $250,000 and the court determined that he is a flight risk and poses a danger to the community, Nessel said in the news release. A preliminary examination is set for May 17.

hmackay@detroitnews.com.