Hiking trail at Pictured Rocks closes temporarily

Part of a hiking trail damaged by a storm at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will be closed while workers make repairs.

A one-mile stretch of the North Country National Scenic Trail at Miners Beach will be closed until July, said lakeshore officials.

The trail and a large stairway leading to the beach of Lake Superior was damaged by a large storm last fall.

People still will have access to the beach, said officials. Instead of using the damaged stairway, beachgoers will be directed to a second, smaller stairway that is just west of the damaged one.

Hiking trail users will be rerouted to a path south of the original trail from the eastern end of Miners Beach to the western end. They will reconnected to the trail at the eastern and western ends of Miners Beach.

The parking area in the eastern portion of Miners Beach will be closed during the repair work. Vehicles will be rerouted to a parking area on the western end of the beach.

Officials plan to finish the repairs by early July.

Residents should check the park website at www.nps.gov/piro for updates on repairs and a specific date on the reopening.

Pictured Rocks, which runs along Lake Superior for 42 miles, boasts breath-taking views of 200-foot cliffs. The sandstone is streaked red, yellow and green from groundwater seeping from iron, copper and limonite.

Pictured Rocks, whose popularity was growing gradually, saw it jump dramatically in 2015 when viewers of “Good Morning America,” ABC’s morning TV show, selected it as a location for the program’s meteorologist, Ginger Zee, to deliver the weather from.

Visits to the spot jumped from 528,000 to 723,000 that year, according to the National Park Service. It received 1.3 million visitors in 2021.