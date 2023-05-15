Detroit News staff take home 18 first-place SPJ honors

The Detroit News

Detroit News staff won 18 first-place honors Monday during the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists annual awards ceremony.

The newsroom notched nearly 70 accolades overall across multiple categories.

SPJ Detroit presented nearly 300 first-, second- and third-place award winners, along with honorable mention awards during the event at the San Marino Club in Troy.

It recognized the work of Metro Detroit journalists during 2022. The winners were selected by a panel of veteran journalists from media organizations outside of Michigan, the group said.

“Often in the face of adversity, the members of our profession continue to provide honest, fact-based, essential journalism that informs the people of Michigan and seeks to make this a better place to live,” said Marty Fischhoff, SPJ Detroit Chapter president, in a recent statement. “The Excellence in Journalism awards ceremony is our time to gather and celebrate our peers, who truly represent the highest caliber of journalism across the state."

The News first-place winners included:

Digital Media Presentation: Reporter Sarah Rahal with photographer David Guralnick and Tom Gromak, director of digital innovation, for "Belle Isle Zoo: Where the wild things aren’t"

Breaking/Spot News Reporting: Sarah Rahal, “Video shows struggle before Grand Rapids officer shot Patrick Lyoya”

Consumer/Watchdog Reporting: Carol Thompson, “Overloaded child welfare system lands kids in ER confinement”

Environment Reporting: Carol Thompson, “Tracking threats to public, waterways"

Explanatory Story: Candice Williams, “Detroit’s Black developers are doing more and bigger projects”

Headline Writing: Steve Wilkinson, “MAW-VELOUS: Lexus NX’s signature X-treme grille fronts a smooth hybrid powertrain”

Feature Page Design: Antone Amye swept all four places

Inside Page Design: Genna Barner swept all four places

Open-Government Reporting: Craig Mauger, Beth LeBlanc, “Tracking the Michigan Legislature’s billion-dollar spending spree”

Page One Design: Antone Amye

Portrait Photography: Clarence Tabb Jr., “Freed”

Sports Column Writing: John Niyo for columns on Wolverines, NFL diversity, Red Wings depth

Sports Page Design: Page designer Richard Epps

Sports Photography: David Guralnick

Sports Reporting: Angelique S. Chengelis, “UM helps three-star recruit stay hopeful in rare bone cancer fight: ‘I’m blessed’”

The News also secured wins in the Open Category:

Automotive Reporting: Breana Noble, “Tracking a transforming auto industry”

Informational Graphics: James Hollar, “Miggy’s 3,000 hits”

Videography: Andy Morrison, “Michigan Marvels: Grand Island ice caves”

Detroit Free Press' Christine MacDonald won Journalist of the Year; Briana Rice of Michigan Radio was Young Journalist of the Year.