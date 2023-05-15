Authorities search for Michigan prison inmate mistakenly released from an Ohio jail in March

Detroit News Staff and Wire Reports

Lansing — A Michigan prison inmate serving time for a carjacking offense has been missing for nearly two months after being mistakenly released from a jail in Ohio, where he'd been transported to face court proceedings on a separate charge, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Bibbs Jr., who has an arm tattoo that says “only the strong survive,” was “incorrectly released” from the Warren County, Ohio, jail on March 23, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

Bibbs, 21, likely is in the Detroit area, the department said.

“A series of efforts were undertaken to locate Bibbs, including working with his family. The department is now seeking the public’s help in locating him,” the agency said.

Bibbs was serving a minimum sentence of four years in prison for carjacking. He was incarcerated in May 2022 and had been serving his time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer, before he was transported to Ohio. In Ohio, he faces charges for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and providing false information to police.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Corrections said Bibbs was transported to jail in Warren County, Ohio because he was needed in court there. The Ohio county jail notified Michigan officials that it incorrectly released Bibbs shortly after 2 p.m. on March 23 and he was allowed to leave the jail on foot.

“Sometimes they just turn themselves in,” Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said.

Anyone with information on Bibbs' whereabouts or who has seen him should call 911 or the 24-hour tip hotline at 1 (844) 362-8477. Citizens should not approach him but should contact the police immediately, officials said.