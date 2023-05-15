Gasoline used as cleaning agent at Ann Arbor school prompts evacuation

The Detroit News

Gasoline used as a cleaning agent at an Ann Arbor school last week forced students to be evacuated and a hazmat team had to be brought in.

No students were injured during the incident May 11 at the Ann Arbor Open School on Miller Avenue near Red Oak Road. Firefighters were called just before noon for a report that there was the smell of gasoline in the building, authorities said.

They investigated and discovered that gasoline had been used as a cleaning agent in one of the classrooms, which caused the odor.

Students were evacuated outdoors and a hazmat team was called as a precaution.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate the building and furniture that was affected was moved outside.

Fire officials said the Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team was called and they monitored the air inside the school. Its monitoring devices were unable to detect any volatile organic compounds or flammable vapors.

They also urge everyone to never use gasoline as a cleaning agent.

"It was fortunate there was no open flame in the area this was occurring, or this could have resulted in a serious tragedy of burn victims," they said in a statement.

Officials also said they have informed Michigan's Fire Marshal about the incident because the school's building is regulated by the state.