University of Michigan may seek fact-finding process in GEO strike

Negotiators for the University of Michigan have made another offer to the striking Graduate Employees' Organization and told union leaders it would seek a state-appointed fact-finder to intervene in the dispute if progress is not made by the next bargaining session on Tuesday.

The university's latest pay proposal — delivered last Thursday, the fourth since bargaining began — includes salary increases to GEO members on the Ann Arbor campus of 12.5% over the next three years — 5% in the first year, 4% in year two and 3.5% in year three. For GEO members on the Dearborn and Flint campuses, salaries would increase 6.75% in total raises over the same three-year period.

"One of our guiding principles since the very beginning of negotiations has been that the continuity of instruction and support for all of our students is at the core of our mission as a university," said Sascha Matish, associate vice provost and senior director for academic human resources. "We need to ensure that this collective bargaining process continues to move forward, and the fact-finding process is the correct next step."

About 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants have been on strike at UM since March 29, the longest since the union formed in 1974. Its last contract expired May 1. They have been in negotiations for a new contract since November 17.

Amir Fleischmann, contract committee chair for GEO, said graduate students "are extremely disappointed that HR is still offering us a so-called raise below the rate of inflation."

"The reason that 95% of us voted to strike and many hundreds of us were willing to miss our April pay checks is because the affordability crisis is so severe that we have no other option," Fleischmann said. "The 5% 'raise' offer in the first year — which has not changed since the start of the strike — represents an effective pay cut for our members and will only make the affordability crisis worse. It seems highly unlikely that these low-ball offers will be enough for membership. Management needs to realize that their continued disrespect and refusal to recognize the affordability crisis is what got us to this point."

UM requested a state-appointed mediator in December when the parties could not agree on the logistics of bargaining sessions.

UM also asked the Washtenaw County trial court to issue a temporary injunction against the striking graduate student instructors, but a judge denied the request.

If UM petitions the Michigan Employment Relations Commission to engage in a formal fact-finding process, a neutral official will review the disputed issue and make recommendations, officials said. But the process could take months.

University spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said UM would not expect to see any movement until tomorrow's bargaining session.

"The university will decide on what action to take after the bargaining session," she said.

Fleischmann said fact finding is not necessary at this time.

"Both sides are continuing to make movement at the table," Fleischmann said. "Nonetheless, we are confident that fact finding will only serve to vindicate our position. These are the facts: with a budget surplus of over $400 million, the University of Michigan has more than enough money to pay us a living wage. The amount of money we're asking for is in line with peer institutions and is a modest salary given the local cost of living."

