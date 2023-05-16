Antelope killed by pygmy hippo at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids

Mark Hicks

The new swamp-dwelling antelope at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids died Tuesday after it was attacked by another animal, officials said.

The male sitatunga, Chopper, had been slated to be part of the zoo's new multi-species habitat featuring pygmy hippos, representatives said in a statement on Facebook.

The zoo was scheduled to celebrate "Hippopalooza" June 2-4 with its new pygmy hippo, Jahari.

"After successful visual introductions between Chopper and the pygmy hippo throughout the last month, trained animal care staff were attempting a controlled introduction of our pygmy hippo with Chopper inside their habitat when the pygmy hippo suddenly attacked Chopper," zoo officials said on Facebook.

Staff immediately separated the two and an animal care team provided emergency care, but efforts to resuscitate Chopper were unsuccessful, according to the post.

"Consistent with our animal care protocols and procedures, a full review of the incident is underway," the zoo said.

The zoo shared pictures of Chopper last weekend on its Facebook page. He was born June 25, 2016, at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and spent time in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park before arriving at the Grand Rapids site, according to the post.

"Sitatungas reside in swampy, marshy habitats," zoo officials said. "Chopper has pointed toes that allow him to walk slowly and almost noiselessly through water. Sitatungas are also great swimmers. They can travel for several miles!"

The creatures are distinguished by long, splayed hooves that "make them clumsy and vulnerable on firm terrain but well-adapted for walking through muddy, vegetated swamplands," according to the African Wildlife Foundation website.

The group describes pygmy hippos as the smaller relative of the third-largest living land mammal after elephants and white rhinos.

"The Zoo has successfully introduced species many times, and our staff was thoroughly prepared for this introduction," John Ball officials said Tuesday.

"This sad incident reminds us that despite enormous cautionary measures taken by Zoo staff over the last several weeks, the behavior of wild animals can be unpredictable. At John Ball Zoo, providing world-class care for our animals is our number one priority, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of Chopper, who was loved by all the staff that cared for him and who are today grieving this loss."