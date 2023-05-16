Girl, 2, dies after fire in Monroe Twp. mobile home

A two-year-old girl is dead after being trapped in a Monroe Township home during a fire Monday, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to authorities, Monroe County firefighters and sheriff's deputies were called at about 12:50 p.m. Monday to a home in the Willow Green Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township for a report of a child trapped inside a home that was on fire.

Firefighters arrived, made entry into the burning home, and located a two-year-old girl. Medics took the child to a hospital where she died from injuries she suffered in the fire, officials said.

Anyone with information about the fire should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

