Inmate charged with threatening Ingham Circuit judge faces trial

A trial date has been set for a Michigan inmate accused of threatening the judge who sentenced him in 2016, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, of White Lake is incarcerated at Carson City Correctional Facility. He is serving a 75–180-month prison sentence for criminal sexual conduct, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.

Authorities allege he sent a threatening letter to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk in December of 2021. In it, "he complained about potentially being denied parole for not completing a required sex offender program while incarcerated," Nessel's office said in a statement.

"The letter addressed the judge by using obscenities in place of her full name. Shenberger allegedly wrote that were he required to serve his maximum sentence, he would put 'everyone’s name on that docket' on a slip of paper and it will 'go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name (is picked) up will be killed plain and simple.'"

Because Judge Draganchuk serves in Ingham County, the case has been referred to the Attorney General, according to the release.

Shenberger is charged in Ingham County's 30th Circuit Court with communicating a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

The trial is scheduled to start Oct. 30 in front of Visiting Judge John McBain of the Jackson County Circuit Court.

“Attacks and threats against our judges or courts are unacceptable anywhere justice and public safety are valued,” Nessel said Tuesday. “Revenge threats over an old conviction, that’s a real fear for some prosecutors and judges, and will be robustly prosecuted.”