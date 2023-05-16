Man, 27, arrested Monday after firing rifle at St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies

A 27-year-old St. Clair County man was arrested Monday after firing a rifle at sheriff's deputies, officials said.

Deputies were called to a home in Riley Township for a welfare check on the suspect, they said. The man's co-workers called authorities to report he made suicidal statements.

Authorities said the deputies arrived at the home and saw a man walking out of his garage with a rifle slung over his shoulder. He then pointed the weapon at the deputies and fired at least one round, they said. No one was injured.

Deputies did not return fire, the sheriff's office said. They were able to call the man and he was arrested after they spoke. Officials said the suspect was then taken to the St. Clair County Jail.

