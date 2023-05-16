W. Mich. woman accused of smuggling drugs into jail charged

A West Michigan woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into a jail and using an attorney's name to do it has been charged, police said Tuesday.

Shannon Soltys, 51, of Cedar Springs, was arraigned Thursday in 63rd District Court in Kent County on several charges, including smuggling contraband into a correctional facility, the sheriff's office said. Smuggling contraband into a prison is a five-year felony.

A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to court records.

Officials said investigators with the sheriff's office were informed on April 27, 2023 that an attorney received a suspicious piece of mail. According to the lawyer, a letter with his name on it had been sent to an inmate at the Kent County Jail but returned to him because the inmate was no longer in custody. The attorney told detectives that he never sent the letter and suspected fraud.

They began an investigation and discovered a suspect was forging mail and making it appear as if attorneys were sending it to smuggle narcotics into the jail. Officials said the suspect was taking advantage of attorney-client privilege.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant on May 9 at a home in the 17000 block of Trenton Avenue in Cedar Springs. During the raid, authorities arrested six people. One of them was Soltys, who they believed was creating fraudulent attorney documents, officials said.

