Ann Arbor police investigating how woman ended up in river at city park

Ann Arbor police are investigating the circumstances around how a woman was found Wednesday floating in the Huron River at a city park, officials said.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person in the river at Gallup Park and not breathing, according to authorities. The park is located near Huron Parkway and Geddes Road.

They arrived, located a woman in the water and pulled her out, police said. She was taken to a hospital. Some media reports said she is in critical condition while others said it is unknown.

Officials briefly closed the park while they investigated. No more information has been released.

