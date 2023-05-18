Why transferring from community college to a four-year school is getting easier in Michigan
Ann Arbor police investigating how woman ended up in river at city park

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor police are investigating the circumstances around how a woman was found Wednesday floating in the Huron River at a city park, officials said.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person in the river at Gallup Park and not breathing, according to authorities. The park is located near Huron Parkway and Geddes Road.

They arrived, located a woman in the water and pulled her out, police said. She was taken to a hospital. Some media reports said she is in critical condition while others said it is unknown.

Officials briefly closed the park while they investigated. No more information has been released.

