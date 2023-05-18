Frost advisory issued until 7 a.m. for much of Michigan

The Detroit News

Just when you thought it was safe to plant flowers (Mother's Day has been the rule for gardeners), a frost advisory emerges for much of Michigan, and into Ohio and Indiana.

The advisory is in effect from 2-7 a.m. Thursday and stretches from west and southeast Michigan to the northern part of the state.

"The clear sky, weak gradient and very dry ambient environment affords solid radiational cooling potential tonight," the Expert Forecast Opinion said. "Underlying environment will support lows broadly distributed in the 30s, with the coldest locations briefly pushing near the freezing mark. Forecast will continue to highlight patchy to areas of frost for the early morning hours for all but the urban areas of metro Detroit."

Temperatures as low as 31 will produce frost on sensitive vegetation if left uncovered, the National Weather Service warned. Potted plants should be brought indoors overnight or covered outside.

Thursday should see a high of 67 and a low of 49 as a seasonal warming trend takes hold for Metro Detroit. Friday's high could hit 77, Saturday, 67; Sunday could see another bout of high 70s temperatures.