Smoke from Canadian wildfires may leave haze over Metro Detroit

The sun may look a little hazy to Metro Detroiters on Thursday due to residual smoke from Canadian wildfires high up in the atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service.

"A lot of these fires originate in Alberta," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the NWS. "By the time it gets here, the smoke from the fires as it rises up, it'll get way high up in the atmosphere and the winds will loft it high up."

By the time the smoke reaches Detroit, it will likely be at an altitude of 30,000 feet or higher, Lee said. While the smoke may be around for most of Thursday, it will not impact anything on the ground.

"Really, all it's going to do is just cause some haziness with the sun," Lee said. "Later today, we're gonna get a shift in the winds in the atmosphere. It's going to shift more towards the southwest and it's going to push that smoke away from Southeast Michigan."

Lower cloud cover will increase heading into Friday as the chance of rain increases as well, Lee said.

As of Wednesday, 92 active wildfires were raging across Alberta, 13 of which were designated wildfires of note, or those that may threaten public safety, communities or critical infrastructure, according to the province's wildfire dashboard.

