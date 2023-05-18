UM petitions state for fact-finder in labor dispute with grad student instructors

The University of Michigan this week petitioned the state to start a fact-finding process to resolve its contract dispute with the Graduate Employees' Organization, which is engaged in its longest work stoppage since it organized in 1974.

UM officials announced Thursday that the university had filed a request Wednesday with the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, asking for a neutral official to engage in fact-finding and issue a non-binding recommendation for settling the contract, which expired May 1. The university said it took the step to resolve the contract before students return to campus in the fall.

About 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants have been on strike at UM since March 29. They have been in negotiations for a new contract with UM since November 17.

"This is just the next step in the process given the union's unwillingness to compromise on issues such as compensation, unwillingness to drop issues from bargaining that are not relevant to the contract, and unwillingness to meet for additional bargaining sessions," said Sascha Matish, associate vice provost and senior director of academic human resources, adding that GEO has committed to only one additional bargaining session throughout the rest of May and has yet to make any commitment for bargaining in June.

"Our decision to file for fact finding is the typical next step when labor negotiations are not progressing and is intended to help reach resolution in time for the fall term," Matish said.

Amir Fleischmann, contract committee chair for GEO, said that the union believes that fact-finding is "premature" at this point, "as both parties are still making movement at the table."

"We are confident that fact finding will only serve to vindicate out position," said Fleischmann. "These are the facts: the University of Michigan has a $400 million annual budget surplus. It can easily afford to pay us a modest living wage of $38,000 annually. UM lags behind other universities in graduate worker pay."

Among the issues in the disputes is salary, which the union says does not provide a living wage for its student instructors. The current average annual salary is $24,053 for a graduate student instructor, the union says.

The university's latest pay proposal, delivered last Thursday, includes salary increases to GEO members on the Ann Arbor campus of 12.5% over the next three years — 5% in the first year, 4% in year two and 3.5% in year three. For GEO members on the Dearborn and Flint campuses, salaries would increase 6.75% in total raises over the same three-year period.

