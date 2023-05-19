Mackinac Bridge toll collector to retire after nearly 30 years

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

It's the end of an era for a fixture on the Mackinac Bridge.

A man who has worked as a toll collector at bridge for nearly 30 years is retiring Saturday, officials with the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.

Pat Rickley said it's time to bid the toll booth farewell. He said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren and go to their soccer games. He said he also wants to travel more. A spokesman for the authority said he didn't know what Rickley's age is.

According to the bridge authority, Rickley has been sort of its ambassador at the bridge. He is often the first person — and sometimes the only person — with whom travelers on the span interact. He said he's made thousands of acquaintances over the years while on the job and has stayed in touch with many.

"Generally, they’re just happy there’s a positive person in their face," said Rickley in a press release. "I get to meet so many different people, see so many different personalities. It’s been a good time."

He said the trick was making eye contact with the drivers at the toll booth and mentioning something he noticed about them or their vehicle, such as what state issued their license plate or what's inside their car, and starting a small conversation.

But he doesn't hold up travelers from getting to where they're going. Bridge authority officials said he typically processed eight or nine cars per minute. They said Rickley holds the record for most vehicles processed in an hour: 489.

Patrick "Shorty" Gleason, the Mackinac Bridge Authority's chairman, said he met Rickley before the governor appointed him to the panel. He said their interactions were always pleasant, even if they were brief.

"Whether we’re talking about hunting, fishing, golfing, or quads, Pat has always been very welcoming and friendly," Gleason said in a statement. "His dedication to greeting motorists is second to none."

Rickley grew up on Chain Lake near St. Ignace in a family of eight, the authority said.

He graduated from St. Ignace LaSalle High School and then he joined the Army and served in the 1st Infantry Division, the famous "Big Red One." He was stationed for four years in Kansas and Alaska. He also served four years in the Army Reserves.

After the army, Rickley returned to St. Ignace where he worked in construction — paving roads, roofing houses, working on pipelines, and fishing commercially — before becoming a toll collector.

Rickley said that he considered himself an introvert when he started at the bridge but grew comfortable talking to people over time. But he said, "I’m still an introvert."