Michigan agency awards $15M to remove, repair 16 dam projects

Michigan's environmental department has awarded more than $15 million in state grant aid for 16 dams to perform removal and critical maintenance projects that are aimed at reducing risks of problems and protecting residents.

The announcement of the funding for 16 dams by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy came on the same day Midland area residents marked the three-year anniversary of the Edenville and Sanford dam breaks, which caused widespread flooding in the Midland area and about 10,000 people to evacuate.

When the Four Lakes Task Force, the potential buyers of the Edenville Dam, in 2019 requested $1.6 million from the grant program for proposed work, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Department of Natural Resources denied the request because it did not meet the priorities and criteria of the grant program. The dam's owners, Boyce Hydro, had failed to maintain proper spillway capacity for years and didn't request any dam management grant aid.

The state's dam program has since been bolstered with funding approved last year by the Michigan Legislature through the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program. Ten of the projects involve planning for or removing dams, while the other six are funding repairs.

Among the projects that have been financed:

• $3.7 million for the city of Ypsilanti to remove the high-hazard, poor-condition Peninsular Paper Dam, which is intended to remove the threat of flooding.

• $2.5 million for the River Raisin Watershed Council to remove the high-hazard Brooklyn Hydroelectric Dam, allowing the headwaters of the River Raisin to be reconnected through natural channel redevelopment, according to EGLE.

• $2.3 million for the Forest Lake Property Owners Association in Alger to rehabilitate the now failed Forrest Lake Dam due to the May 2020 flooding disaster. The money is intended to help restore the dam.• $1.5 million for the Genesee County Parks and Recreation department to complete removing the "high-hazard, poor-condition" Hamilton Dam.

• $1 million for the Washtenaw County water resources commissioner to remove the Tyler and Beyer dams located on Willow Run Creek. It also will fund the replacement of the deteriorating Tyler Road crossing to Willow Run Airport, according to EGLE.

• $1 million for the city of Albion to do removal design for what the state considers the "significant-hazard, poor-condition" Albion Dam and four other unregulated dam structures.

• $530,000 for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division to repair the high-hazard Heron Dam in Holly, which has had issues with embankment stability and seepage for several years, according to EGLE.

• $192,000 for the city of Saline to complete a dam removal feasibility study for the "significant-hazard" Saline River Dam.

• $106,000 for the village of Clarkston to plan and design a replacement structure for the high-hazard Clarkston Mill Pond Dam. The project will include a lake level study.

EGLE is responsible for the oversight of more than 1,000 dams in Michigan.