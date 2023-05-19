Tips sought to find man accused of animal abuse in Genesee County

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips to find a man accused of abandoning dogs potentially used for dogfighting.

Casey Autry Kidd, 29, has a felony warrant issued for his arrest for abandoning animals, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson announced during a virtual briefing Friday.

Kidd has a dangerous criminal history, the sheriff said. His past arrests include home invasion, drug and assault offenses, officials reported.

"We're not asking anyone to put themselves at risk," Swanson said.

Swanson said law enforcement found eight dogs chained in a backyard and another six dead dogs starved to death and rotting.

“We believe, our investigation, that these dogs were used in a potential dogfighting ring,” he said.

Two of the dogs were microchipped and one has been reunited with its family.

At least one dog, a Boston terrier, was believed to have been taken to be used as bait for dogfighting, Swanson said.

“Probable cause led us to believe that the other remaining dogs that had multiple stages of scarring and injuries are indicative of dogfighting,” Swanson said.

Anyone with information regarding Kidd’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL or the Genesee Sheriff’s Office at (810) 257-3422.