Camp Dearborn to celebrate 75 years

Camp Dearborn, the city’s popular recreation and camping area in Milford, is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary with two days of family-friendly activities.

Eventgoers can enjoy the 626-acre retreat during the celebration 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. June 30 and noon until 10:30 p.m. July 1. Tickets are available through June 9.

“Curious and nostalgic participants can look forward to the Camp Dearborn Memories display, showcasing more than seven decades of photographs, as well as the City’s plan for the future development of what was originally called the ‘Citizens’ Country Club,” Dearborn officials said in a release announcing the event.

Among the activities are free putt-putt golf at the camp’s Adventureland course 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. June 30 and a giant sprinkler from noon to 5 p.m. July 1.

A six-hole disc golf course is open both days.

A bucket of range balls at Mystic Creek costs $4 from noon until 4 p.m. July 1.

The event also features food trucks with a variety of cuisines.

Musical performances will be rock band Holly & The Johnnies on June 30 and and the Jody Raffoul Band on July 1.

A large fireworks display takes place over the main lake beginning at dusk on July 1, according to organizers.

Tickets are available at www.campdearborn.com through Friday, June 9 and include gate admission and parking. Tickets purchased prior to June 1 will cost $8 for June 30, $16 for July 1 and $21 for both days.

After June 1 through June 9, the ticket prices increase to $16, $32 and $42, respectively, city officials said.

Camp Dearborn includes a beach, athletic fields, tennis courts, picnic areas and a 27-hole golf course, according to its website.

The city for years considered selling it and in the 2000s launched an aggressive marketing campaign to boost revenues amid declining attendance.

Camp Dearborn officials announced earlier this year it would decommission old, green tents, which are featured in a majority of the main campgrounds.

In March, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said $2 million of the $30 million the city has earmarked for public park improvements will go toward upgrading Camp Dearborn, which the city has owned and operated since 1948.

The city will conduct a master plan for Camp Dearborn that includes adding hiking and biking paths.

The camp is also expected to receive electrical upgrades, new tents, public Wi-Fi and better paddle boats.