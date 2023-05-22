Gas prices up 23 cents since last week in Michigan

Michigan motorists gearing up to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend can expect to pay more at the pump ― but not as much as last year.

Gas prices in Michigan are up 23 cents since last week, giving Michigan drivers continued fluctuation with an average pump price of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. Compared to this time last year, prices are still $1 less and 8 cents below last month's average.

"Despite the recent increases, it’s unlikely that prices will come anywhere near the state average that holiday travelers paid last year of $4.60 per gallon," according to AAA's release Monday morning. "While Michigan drivers are seeing a double-digit increase in pump prices compared to this time last week, prices have held steady over the past few days," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. "If gas demand increases ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers could see pump prices move higher."

Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline in Michigan ahead Memorial Day weekend, when AAA auto-club group expects over 1.1 million Michiganians to get on the road to travel.

Metro Detroit gas prices are still lower than most of the state. Compared to last week, the region's average daily gas price increased to $3.51 ― about 14 cents more than last week’s average but still $1.07 less than this same time last year.

According to AAA, the most expensivegas price averages are in Traverse City ($3.65), Jackson ($3.64), and Lansing ($3.60); the least expensivegas price averages in Metro Detroit ($3.51), Benton Harbor ($3.53), and Flint ($3.58).