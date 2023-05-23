AG Nessel joins national lawsuit over billions of illegal robocalls

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she has joined a national lawsuit against an Arizona-based company and its leaders, accusing them of sending billions of illegal robocalls.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of Arizona following work by the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force that includes 51 bipartisan attorneys general, Nessel's office said.

The suit names Michael D. Lansky LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom; owner Michael Lansky; and vice president, Stacey S. Reeves.

It accuses them of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule as well as other telemarketing and consumer laws.

Avid Telecom, described as a Voice over Internet Protocol service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software and expertise to help its customers make mass robocalls, allegedly sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry between December 2018 and January 2023, according to the complaint.

Approximately 195,332,233 of those calls were to numbers in Michigan, Nessel's office said in a statement.

“In 2021, Michigan residents received more than 1.2 billion robocalls, about 500 million of which were scam robocalls,” Nessel said. “This lawsuit will hold accountable businesses and business owners who knowingly route illegal robocalls through their networks, as well as provide consumers with some relief from these intrusive calls.”

Avid Telecom also serves as an intermediate provider and allegedly facilitated or helped route illegal robocalls across the country, according to the suit.

Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls, with more than 90% lasting under 15 seconds, officials said.

Since 2019, Avid allegedly helped make hundreds of millions of calls using spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies as well as private companies, according to the complaint.

"Avid Telecom allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls perpetuating Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams and employment scams," Nessel's office said Tuesday.

"The US Telecom-led Industry Traceback Group, which notifies providers about known and suspected illegal robocalls sent across their networks, sent at least 329 notifications to Avid Telecom that it was transmitting these calls, but Avid Telecom continued to do so. "

Nessel has also sued one of Avid Telecom’s customers in Texas federal court. Avid Telecom allegedly helped that customer send more than 4 billion robocalls between May 2019 and March 2021, her office said.