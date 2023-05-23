Detroit nonprofit THAW launches water assistance program

Detroit nonprofit The Heat and Warmth Fund launched a new program Tuesday to help financially insecure Michigan residents pay their water bills, conserve water and maintain their plumbing.

The program is funded by a $5 million grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority using funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury American Rescue Plan to assist those adversely affected by COVID-19, THAW officials said in a news release.

The statewide initiative, called MiWATER — an acronym for Water Assistance Through Efficiency and Repairs — has four components:

Water bill payments for residential customers in Michigan who have a past due water bill, up to $2500 per household Water conservation including a home water conservation audit, conservation education and training, and water efficiency supplies Remediation, including minor plumbing repairs designed to reduce water consumption (exclusively for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties) Supportive services, including case management services and internal and external linkages to resources

Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of THAW, said the program aims to "stabilize and empower" residents.

"THAW has worked for 38 years to help keep families safe and warm through utility assistance," said Jenkins. "Water is essential to keep people healthy and we want to make sure no one is left in a home without it."

The program was made possible through the support of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, Jenkins said.

"MiWATER ensures that low-income families will continue to have access to the most basic resource: fresh and clean water," Tate said in the release. "I commend MSHDA and THAW for using these funds for this important program."

To qualify, Michigan residents must have an income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, proof that they are responsible for paying the water bill, and a past-due water bill, the organization said.

More information on the program can be found here.

