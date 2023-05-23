Police seek Monroe Co. man as person of interest in Monday non-fatal shooting

Police are asking the public for help to find a Monroe County man wanted as a person of interest in a non-fatal shooting early Monday.

James Pattenaude, 38, of Milan Township, is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township. Deputies were called to the location for a report of shots fired.

They arrived and spoke to the home's owner who told them he was inside when he heard several gunshots strike the front of his house, according to authorities. He also told them he saw a vehicle speed away from the home following the shooting.

Through investigating, detectives developed a person of interest in the shooting and determined that he and the victim knew each other. They also believed the shooting was not random, officials said.

Authorities tried to locate the person of interest, identified as Pattenaude, but were unsuccessful.

Officials said Pattenaude is known to stay at multiple locations across Monroe County as well as Metro Detroit's Downriver area.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez