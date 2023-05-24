'We lacked sensitivity': Skincare brand, MSU grad, influencer apologize for TikTok post

A national skincare brand and TikTok influencer who is a Michigan State University graduate are apologizing after a promotional video linking nasal trips to the school's "traumatic" Feb. 13 mass shooting has ignited backlash.

In a recent video for Bioré, Cecilee Max-Brown says her partnership with Tokyo-based skincare company came in support of Mental Health Awareness Month to "strip away the stigma of anxiety," linking the company's nasal strips to the East Lansing tragedy that left three students slain and five others severely injured.

"Life has thrown countless obstacles at me this year, from a school shooting to having no idea what life is going to look like after college," Max-Brown said in the video.

The sponsored video has been deleted from the video-sharing platform, less than 24 hours after it was posted. It's unclear exactly when the video was posted. Biore issued an apology Saturday.

Some critics have accused Max-Brown and Bioré of trying to capitalize on the tragedy. Stitching the video in response, one TikTok user said she still has side effects from the shooting, recalling sitting on the floor with roommates for four hours, wondering about the shooter's whereabouts.

"You were trying to make money off of a school shooting; one that I was involved in," said one critic.

With nearly 30,000 followers on TikTok, Max-Brown took to the platform on Monday, saying the video wasn't meant to "desensitize" the tragedy but rather help spread awareness about the struggles she and other students experienced since the campus attack.

"I did not mean to desensitize the traumatic event that took place as I know the effects that it has had on me and the Spartan community," Max-Brown said. "I take accountability for this and will ensure to be smarter in the future."

Bioré also took to Facebook on Saturday, saying their sponsorship of the video let their community and creators down by not providing better guidance.

"We lacked sensitivity around an incredibly serious tragedy, and our tonality was completely inappropriate," the Japanese brand said in a statement.

"We know a lot of you are angry at us right now, and we get it. We just ask that you direct any anger our way, not towards the creators themselves."

