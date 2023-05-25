AAA offering free towing service Memorial Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off roads

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, AAA is providing a free "Tow-to-Go" service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road in Michigan and other select states.

The Auto Club Group said dispatchers will send a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free, according to a news release. The rides will be available for both AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA, in a news release. “However, we remind people to treat Tow-to-Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

The group says it is preparing to rescue more than 483,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Memorial Day weekend in its 25th year of offering the program. More than 1.2 million Michiganians plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, according to the group's Memorial Day Travel Forecast

Tow-to-Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, AAA said.

Michigan isn't the only state that offers the Tow-to-Go program. It's also available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado, North Carolina and Indiana.

The program, according to the group, may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions, and appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

To utilize, the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

