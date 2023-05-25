Road worker struck, killed in Ingham County, officials say

A road construction worker was killed Thursday after being struck by a car in Ingham County, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on East Grand River near M-52 in Leroy Township, west of Webberville, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A construction flag worker had been directing traffic in a work zone when an eastbound vehicle struck him, according to the release.

The worker was identified as a 70-year-old Hillsdale County man, investigators said.

"Emergency crews had to extricate the victim from beneath the vehicle to render aid," according to the Sheriff's Office.

An ambulance rushed the man to a hospital, where he died.

The driver, a 23-year-old Williamston woman, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.