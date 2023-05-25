Former W. Mich. coach accused of sexually assaulting several minors

A former gymnastics and martial arts coach accused of sexually assaulting several minors he taught in West Michigan nearly 20 years ago has returned to the state to face charges, officials said.

Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested on May 10 by detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office and their counterparts at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Punta Gorda, Fla., they said. He arrived at the Kent County Jail from Florida on Thursday.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged Guay with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with three separate cases, authorities said. They also said the cases involve five victims who were all minors at the time of the offenses and incidents that occurred at three different locations in Kent County.

Detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the alleged assaults in March. They said a Plainfield Township gymnastics center called them and reported receiving voicemails from someone who accused one of its past employees of sexually assaulting minors.

During the investigation, they determined some of the victims were sexually assaulted while they trained at the center when it was known as Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics. According to detectives, the assaults happened from 2006 to 2008. They also developed a suspect in the assaults, who they identified as Guay, who worked at the center as a coach.

A message to the former Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics was not immediately returned Thursday.

Police said Guay was known as "Coach Jake" and he worked at gymnastics centers, martial arts schools and dance studios across West Michigan from the 1990s through 2010. Investigators learned Guay left Kent County sometime in 2010 and moved around the country but found him in Florida.

If convicted, Guay faces up to life in prison for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each count of the second-degree charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Officials said the investigation into the sexual assaults is ongoing and suspect there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Guay should call the Detective Bureau of the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez