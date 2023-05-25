Mich. agriculture officials find another infestation of bugs that damage hemlock trees

Michigan agricultural officials have spotted another infestation of a small bug that can impact the growth of hemlock trees and potentially kill them within 10 years, making Washtenaw County the seventh in Michigan with a confirmed infestation.

Hemlock woolly adelgids are small insects with long, siphoning mouths that they use to extract sap from hemlock trees, weakening needles, shoots, and branches over time and slowing tree growth, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The bugs were spotted earlier this month in the Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor.

“Our team of invasive species specialists is currently working with the arboretum to determine an appropriate treatment and response plan,” said Mike Philip, MDARD’s pesticide and plant pest management division director, in a press release. "There isn’t a way to determine how long hemlock woolly adelgid has been there or how it got there, but it’s possible HWA has been there for a number of years.”

Infestations are recognizable by the appearance of tiny "cotton balls" at the base of hemlock needles on the underside of the branch. Without treatment, infested trees, which get a gray appearance with time, die within four to 10 years, according to the state's agriculture department.

Hemlock woolly adelgids infestations have previously been found in Allegan, Benzie, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties. They've also been spotted within five miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to MDARD.

Most of the state's infestations, Phillip said, are located in western region of the state, adding hemlock trees are not native to southeast Michigan.

“Although the pest still poses a problem for homeowners who may have planted hemlock trees or where they may have been planted in other landscaping, this HWA detection does not pose a significant threat to Washtenaw’s natural resources and environment," he said.

Hemlock woolly adelgids are just one threat to Michigan's plant kingdom, prompting state agencies to caution residents to do their part to protect trees.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are also urging residents to take steps to spread oak wilt disease, a separate infection that can can kill oak trees within weeks.

During the period between April 15 and July 15, beetles actively carry spores of fungus from tree to tree, which increases the risk for infection with oak wilt, the DNR said. Oak trees with wounds in their bark are susceptible to the disease, which can weaken white oaks and kill red oaks within a few weeks.

First confirmed in Michigan in the early 1950s, the infection wilts trees from the top down, rapidly dropping its green and brown leaves.

“Oak trees should not be pruned between April 15 and July 15. These pruning guidelines can help keep infection from spreading,” said Simeon Wright, forest health specialist in the DNR’s forest resources division. “Once a tree is infected there is no cure. Without expensive treatments the disease spreads to other trees and may in time kill all nearby oaks.”

Firewood cut from infected oak trees can harbor the fungus, and is discouraged from moving from one place to another.

